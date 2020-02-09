Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 344 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.