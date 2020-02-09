Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 155 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $92.63 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.12.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.