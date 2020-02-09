Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of > EUR 2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08 EPS.

NYSE FCAU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 3,497,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,511. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.73.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

