Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 257,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $176.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

