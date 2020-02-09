Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

