Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

