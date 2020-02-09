Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

