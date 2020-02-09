EXMO Coin (EXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $60,157.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $60,157.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.17 or 0.03548287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00222772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00130053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

