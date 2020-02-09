Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,102 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 229,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC opened at $48.19 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.