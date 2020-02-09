Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,713,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.