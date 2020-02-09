Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

