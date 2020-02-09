Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.86.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.