Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $282.58. 229,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $285.85.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

