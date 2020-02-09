Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) is Redwood Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Everbridge comprises 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $24,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $703,586.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,851 shares of company stock worth $6,954,301. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,001. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.