Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

