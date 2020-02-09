EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDRY shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

EDRY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

