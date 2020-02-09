Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $49.64 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

