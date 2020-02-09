ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (SDYL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.53 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5347 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $6.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDYL opened at $100.00 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

