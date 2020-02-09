ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MORL opened at $15.10 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.