ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

