Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $195.00 at DA Davidson

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $201.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

NYSE:EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $151.51 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

