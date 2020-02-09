Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,778 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $120,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.