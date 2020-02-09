Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.
Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 139.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.