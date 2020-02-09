Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 139.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

