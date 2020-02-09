Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.27.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $155.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.12.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

