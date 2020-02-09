Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives “Positive” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their positive rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Entegris has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,793,000 after acquiring an additional 510,423 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 795,790 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 325,003 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

