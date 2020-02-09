Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $522,704.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.01257160 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinall, DEx.top, Upbit, Hotbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

