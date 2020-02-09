Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTA. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

