Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on February 25th

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3305 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Enable Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enable Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.4%.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

