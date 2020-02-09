Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:ESP opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.03. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.02.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 94,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £90,720 ($119,337.02).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

