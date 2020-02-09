Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFGL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 12,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,753. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

