Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,840. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $182.18 and a one year high of $268.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

