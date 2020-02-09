Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $73.77. 2,283,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

