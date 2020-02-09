Elitium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,877.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Elitium has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $122,877.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00008522 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,656,148 tokens. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

