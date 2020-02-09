Elementeum Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a market cap of $34,261.00 and $202.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,986,035 tokens. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

