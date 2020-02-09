Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.68.

EA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.09. 2,231,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

