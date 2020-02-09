Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $40.58 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bitbns and CoinBene. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $226,820.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,989,133,537 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Liquid, Cryptomate and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

