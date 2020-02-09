Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,437,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. 1,949,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,551. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.