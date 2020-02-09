Einsteinium Trading Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00777013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034331 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,312,296 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.