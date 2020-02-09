EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of EH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,784. EHang has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.57.
About EHang
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.