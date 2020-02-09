EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,784. EHang has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.57.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

