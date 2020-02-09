eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 722,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in eGain by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

