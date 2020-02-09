Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Simon Property Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.02. 1,983,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

