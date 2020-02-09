Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,417 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

