Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.49 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE GM traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.