Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,890,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 954,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.40 during midday trading on Friday. 721,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.