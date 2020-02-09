Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,892. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04.

