Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

