eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,928,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,355. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,453. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 388,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 90.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 307,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 145,804 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

