Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $99.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.