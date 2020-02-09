e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-277 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $946.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.11, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

