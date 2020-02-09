Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 470,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

