Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $116.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

